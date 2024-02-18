Major South Coast highway closed by storm damage reopens, but with restrictions.

A South Coast highway closed by storm damage is open again, but with restrictions.

On Friday afternoon, a 12 mile stretch of Highway 150 was shut down between Santa Paula and Ojai. The closure northwest of Santa Paula was prompted by recent storms undermining a section of the highway.

At first, the highway was completely closed to through traffic. Local residents still had access.

Then, on Sunday afternoon it was reopened to all traffic, but with restrictions. There is a section of the highway about eight miles northwest of Santa Paula where only one lane is usable. So, vehicles must share the single lane on an alternating basis. There's no word on when it will completely reopen.