2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Evacuation warnings now in effect for some areas of Santa Barbara County because of storm

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 18, 2024 at 12:34 AM PST
KCLU

More than 600 homes in the areas of concern.

Santa Barbara County issued evacuation warnings for some areas of the county as a result of a major storm moving through the region during the next few days. More than 600 homes are impacted.

Many of the homes are near some brush fire burn areas. They include the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn zones.

Also getting warnings are properties in the area of Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Dr. down to parts of Ninos Drive, in Santa Barbara.

Also on alert are properties in the vicinity of Mission Creek, from Cota Street down to Highway 101 and between Chapala St. and Castillo Street.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsevacuationsmontectio debris flow
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco