Evacuation warnings now in effect for some areas of Santa Barbara County because of storm

Santa Barbara County issued evacuation warnings for some areas of the county as a result of a major storm moving through the region during the next few days. More than 600 homes are impacted.

Many of the homes are near some brush fire burn areas. They include the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn zones.

Also getting warnings are properties in the area of Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Dr. down to parts of Ninos Drive, in Santa Barbara.

Also on alert are properties in the vicinity of Mission Creek, from Cota Street down to Highway 101 and between Chapala St. and Castillo Street.