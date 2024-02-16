Get ready! Another major storm is on the way

Another big storm is on the way for the Tri-Counties. But how much rain we’ll get, and the exact timing are still question marks.

A weak frontal system will arrive on the Central Coast tomorrow night, bringing perhaps a half inch of rainfall. Then, the main event will arrive Sunday night. It’s a strong low pressure system which could impact us into Tuesday night.

There are major differences in the computer models for the storm system, but it’s expected we could see 2-4” of rain on the coast, and up to 8” in the mountains. The Central Coast could get some of its heaviest rain overnight Sunday into early Monday, with the focus of the storm shifting to Southern Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County as we move through the day Monday.

Depending on the storm's movement, the rainfall totals could vary by 1-2" in either direction, higher or lower.

Tuesday night, we could see the chance of some thunderstorms. There’s a flood watch in effect for virtually of the region from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday morning.