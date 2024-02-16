Conejo Valley program uses arts, games to get kids thinking about peace

It was a day of play with purpose in Thousand Oaks with a special message for kids.

Teaching kids about peace was the focus of a day in the park for more than a hundred kids in the Conejo Valley Friday.

Music, art, and games were used to make learning fun. It was called a Peace Day Camp put together by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village, the Conejo Recreation and Park District, and the arts group called Art Trek.



"We're teaching them about peace...about kindness, about respect," said Audrey Brown, who is with the Rotary Club.

Kurt Gunning, with the Park District, says the idea was to combine learning and fun. "We've had some music instruction and a scavenger hunt where the kids have to do some problem solving, so they could think about things they can do to help their society, their school, and their home life."

The kids were enthusiastic. "I liked the music, and the art," said Oscar Lima. "It was really fun."

