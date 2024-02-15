2024
California Coast News

Tennis legends from Ventura County to be honored as part of major tennis tournament

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:12 PM PST

Guilherme Maggieri
/
Unsplash

The Ojai will salute Bob and Mike Bryan. The Camarillo brothers are considered to be the greatest doubles team of all time, with 16 Grand Slam doubles titles.

Two Olympic gold medalists from Ventura County are going to be honored at a legendary tennis tournament this spring.

The tennis tournament known as The Ojai is celebrating its 122nd anniversary this year. The tournament is so large it takes over virtually every tennis court in the western part of Ventura County for five days.

This year, the Bryan Brothers from Camarillo will be the tournament’s special honorees. Bob and Mike Bryan are considered to be the greatest doubles team of all time, winning 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together. The Bryans won Olympic Gold medals in 2012.

They’ll be honored at a special April 26h event which is a fundraiser for youth tennis programs, as well as for the tournament.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
