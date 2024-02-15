2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Doggie crisis! Santa Barbara County's animal shelters are overwhelmed with dogs

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:29 PM PST
Santa Barbara County's animal shelters say they are overwhelmed with homeless dogs.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services
Santa Barbara County's animal shelters say they are overwhelmed with homeless dogs.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services reports having 185 dogs at its shelters, with officials saying they are at the breaking point.

Santa Barbara County is facing a dog crisis.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services officials say their shelters are overcrowded with homeless dogs, with resources stretched to the breaking point. They currently have 185 dogs at their facilities.

Officials say the overcrowding is stressful for staff and volunteers, and especially for the dogs.

To try to ease the crisis, the shelters are waiving dog adoption fees for the President's Day weekend. They are also hoping foster families can step up to at least temporarily take some of the dogs to ease the overcrowding.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newslost doganimal sheltersgoletalompocsanta maria
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco