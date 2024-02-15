Doggie crisis! Santa Barbara County's animal shelters are overwhelmed with dogs

Santa Barbara County is facing a dog crisis.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services officials say their shelters are overcrowded with homeless dogs, with resources stretched to the breaking point. They currently have 185 dogs at their facilities.

Officials say the overcrowding is stressful for staff and volunteers, and especially for the dogs.

To try to ease the crisis, the shelters are waiving dog adoption fees for the President's Day weekend. They are also hoping foster families can step up to at least temporarily take some of the dogs to ease the overcrowding.