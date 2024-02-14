Nighttime closures of storm-damaged section of Highway 1 in Ventura County extended indefinitely

The nightly closure of a section of the Pacific Coast Highway heavily damaged by storm activity earlier this month is now being extended indefinitely.

Last week’s storm sent huge waves crashing into the rocks protecting the PCH from the ocean between Malibu and Point Mugu. Some of the rocks were swept away between Sycamore Canyon Road and Las Posas Road.

The ocean cut under the shoulder in some spots. Caltrans crews are working to temporally shift the highway lanes inland so they can then rebuild the protective rock wall.

Crews had hoped to reopen the highway for nighttime travel this week. But, Caltrans officials say they now aren’t sure how long it will take, especially with another major storm in the forecast for next week. The damaged section of the PCH is closed from 6 nightly to around 8 in the morning. The exact reopening time is dependent on surf conditions.

