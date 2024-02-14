Fund to help Ventura County storm victims gets major donation

A fund set up to help Ventura County victims of the big December storm which hit the region has received a huge donation.

The Gilbert and Aileen Chuck Charitable Trust gave $200,000 to what’s being called the Ventura County Storm Fund. The trust gives contributions to community programs and projects in the name of the late Camarillo couple.

The December storm damaged more than 400 homes in Ventura County, mostly in the Oxnard and Port Hueneme areas. But, the damage total wasn’t enough for the county to qualify for FEMA relief funds. That’s left some uninsured people without the means to make repairs. Many of them are seniors or low-income residents.

The Ventura County Community Foundation has set up a relief fund, which it is administering. It’s gathered $360,000 so far. Foundation officials say every cent that’s donated to the fund will go to storm victims.

