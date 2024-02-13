Santa Barbara gets new City Adminstrator

The City of Santa Barbara has a new leader. Kelly McAdoo has been appointed as Santa Barbara’s City Administrator.

She comes to Santa Barbara from the City of Hayward, where she was City manager, and Chief Executive Officer since 2016. Before that, McAdoo was an executive with the cities of Palo Alto, and Fremont.

She was selected by the Santa Barbara City Council following a nationwide search. McAdoo will officially join the city in May.

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Rebecca Bjork, who stepped down in December.