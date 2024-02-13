Applications for a plot at a new community garden on the South Coast close this week

The new Community Garden at Armitos Park in Goleta will have 50 plots available – 10 of them large and 40 small plots.

"It's nestled in Old Town, where we have a lot of condensed housing, so it provides that great opportunity for people to grow their own garden," explained JoAnne Plummer, the Parks and Recreation Manager at the City of Goleta.

Plummer says the garden will also feature tool sheds as well as a picnic area and a pizza oven.

"There's also a demonstration space in the center of the garden. There are workbenches, there are tool sheds, and there is a picnic area that includes a pizza oven and picnic tables and outdoor seating," she said.

A plot costs $120 a year, and construction is expected to be completed in Spring.

Apply by Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to be considered. The application, along with rules, regulations, waiver, release form, and code of conduct are available on the City’s website at www.CityofGoleta.org/ArmitosPark. You can also email your completed application to communitygarden@cityofgoleta.org, or mail it to City of Goleta, Attention: Community Garden, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta CA 93117.