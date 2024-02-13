2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Applications for a plot at a new community garden on the South Coast close this week

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 13, 2024 at 6:15 AM PST
The new Community Garden in Goleta has 50 plots available
City of Goleta
The new Community Garden in Goleta has 50 plots available

It’s an opportunity to grow your own produce and enjoy gardening outdoors.

The new Community Garden at Armitos Park in Goleta will have 50 plots available – 10 of them large and 40 small plots.

"It's nestled in Old Town, where we have a lot of condensed housing, so it provides that great opportunity for people to grow their own garden," explained JoAnne Plummer, the Parks and Recreation Manager at the City of Goleta.

Plummer says the garden will also feature tool sheds as well as a picnic area and a pizza oven.

"There's also a demonstration space in the center of the garden. There are workbenches, there are tool sheds, and there is a picnic area that includes a pizza oven and picnic tables and outdoor seating," she said.

A plot costs $120 a year, and construction is expected to be completed in Spring.

Apply by Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to be considered. The application, along with rules, regulations, waiver, release form, and code of conduct are available on the City’s website at www.CityofGoleta.org/ArmitosPark. You can also email your completed application to communitygarden@cityofgoleta.org, or mail it to City of Goleta, Attention: Community Garden, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta CA 93117.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday