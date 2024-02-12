Three dozen aftershocks follow earthquake which rattled parts of Tri-Counties

It rattled parts of the Tri-Counties, and much of Southern California on Friday. Since then, the magnitude 4.6 earthquake centered in the mountains between Thousand Oaks and Malibu has been followed by three dozen aftershocks.

The 1:47 p.m. Friday quake didn't cause damage, but it was felt by millions of people.

It was centered about seven miles northwest of Malibu.

Most of the aftershocks occurred in the 24 hours after the quake, and were too small to be felt outside of the immediate area. Most were around magnitude 2.0, or below.