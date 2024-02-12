2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Three dozen aftershocks follow earthquake which rattled parts of Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 12, 2024 at 12:09 PM PST
USGS

No damage reported from string of quakes which started Friday afternoon.

It rattled parts of the Tri-Counties, and much of Southern California on Friday. Since then, the magnitude 4.6 earthquake centered in the mountains between Thousand Oaks and Malibu has been followed by three dozen aftershocks.

The 1:47 p.m. Friday quake didn't cause damage, but it was felt by millions of people.

It was centered about seven miles northwest of Malibu.

Most of the aftershocks occurred in the 24 hours after the quake, and were too small to be felt outside of the immediate area. Most were around magnitude 2.0, or below.
Tags
earthquakescal coast newscalifornia coast newsmalibu
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco