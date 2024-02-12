2024
Metrolink planning special event to thank the commuter rail line's riders on Valentine's Day

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:49 PM PST
Metrolink

Riders will get goodies during the morning commute.

The commuter rail line which serves Ventura County, and five other Southern California counties is offering up a special Valentine’s Day present for its riders.

Metrolink is doing a Customer Appreciation Day Wednesday morning.

From 6 to 7:45 a.m., Metrolink staff members will be at the Simi Valley station to treat riders to special swag, and candy. Staff members will also be at LA’s Union Station for riders transferring or departing.

It’s the sixth year that Metrolink has done a Customer Appreciation Day on Valentine’s Day. The rail line offers service on more than 540 miles of track, and has 67 stations in the region.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
