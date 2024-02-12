Metrolink planning special event to thank the commuter rail line's riders on Valentine's Day

The commuter rail line which serves Ventura County, and five other Southern California counties is offering up a special Valentine’s Day present for its riders.

Metrolink is doing a Customer Appreciation Day Wednesday morning.

From 6 to 7:45 a.m., Metrolink staff members will be at the Simi Valley station to treat riders to special swag, and candy. Staff members will also be at LA’s Union Station for riders transferring or departing.

It’s the sixth year that Metrolink has done a Customer Appreciation Day on Valentine’s Day. The rail line offers service on more than 540 miles of track, and has 67 stations in the region.