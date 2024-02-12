Fight breaks out during motorcycle show at Ventura County Fairgrounds: Three people stabbed

Detectives are trying to unravel what led to a fight during a motorcycle show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, which sent three people to the hospital with stab wounds.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, during the Chopper Fest Motorcycle Show.

Ventura Police received a call about stabbings at the fairgrounds. Arriving officer found two injured people, who were taken to a hospital. A third person with stab wounds had already gone to the hospital for treatment. All three victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators say the stabbings apparently occurred as the result of a large fight. So far, no arrests have been reported.