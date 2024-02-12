2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Fight breaks out during motorcycle show at Ventura County Fairgrounds: Three people stabbed

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:31 AM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Victims reported to be in stable condition: So far, no arrests in case.

Detectives are trying to unravel what led to a fight during a motorcycle show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, which sent three people to the hospital with stab wounds.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, during the Chopper Fest Motorcycle Show.

Ventura Police received a call about stabbings at the fairgrounds. Arriving officer found two injured people, who were taken to a hospital. A third person with stab wounds had already gone to the hospital for treatment. All three victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators say the stabbings apparently occurred as the result of a large fight. So far, no arrests have been reported.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsventura county fairgroundsstabbings
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco