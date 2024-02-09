2024
California Coast News

Tornadoes! The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 9, 2024 at 1:04 AM PST
National Weather Service

No injuries, but some damage caused by twisters in Los Osos and Grover Beach.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes hit the Central Coast this week, causing damage to vehicles and businesses. The tornadoes occurred Wednesday afternoon, as some powerful thunderstorms were moving through the region. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The first one occurred at 3:41 p.m., just southeast of Los Osos. It had top winds of about 95 miles an hour, and traveled about five miles. It damaged some power lines and a greenhouse before dissipating.

The second one happened just a few minutes later, at 3:57 Wednesday afternoon, in Grover Beach. It knocked town trees and power lines, damaging some cars and some businesses. The tornado traveled a mile before dissipating in Arroyo Grande.

They were the first confirmed tornadoes in the county since 2004.
