Earthquake centered near Malibu rocks the Tri-Counties, as well as much of Southern California

Maybe you felt it! A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked the Tri-Counties Friday afternoon.

The epicenter of the 1:47 p.m. quake was about 10 miles northwest of Malibu. There are no reports of damage. But, people reported feeling it in the Santa Barbara area, Bakersfield, and even San Diego.

There were three aftershocks in the following five minutes. A magnitude 2.7 quake occured at 1:49, a 3.0 at 1:50, and a 2.6 at 1:51. They weren't as widely felt.

It's the biggest quake in the region since a magnitude 5.1 occurred in August. It was centered outside of Ojai.