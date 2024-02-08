Ronald Reagan’s 113th birthday marked at his final resting place in Ventura County

A laying of a wreath and distinguished guests and speakers, as what would have been President Ronald Reagan’s 113th birthday was marked at at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley on Tuesday.

Reagan was remembered by many commemoration, including the first democratically-elected leader of Poland, Lech Walesa, for his impact on the ending of the Cold War.

"President Reagan was the one that started to destroy the old world order, and we overthrew the old, world order so we can build a better one," said Walesa.

Birthday cake was served – but guests were not required to blow out all 113 candles.