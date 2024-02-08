2024
Ronald Reagan’s 113th birthday marked at his final resting place in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:22 PM PST
Ronald Reagan's 113th birthday was marked at his final resting place in Ventura County on Tuesday
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Ronald Reagan's 113th birthday was marked at his final resting place in Ventura County on Tuesday

His impact in ending the Cold War during his lifetime is still felt long after his death.

A laying of a wreath and distinguished guests and speakers, as what would have been President Ronald Reagan’s 113th birthday was marked at at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley on Tuesday.

Reagan was remembered by many commemoration, including the first democratically-elected leader of Poland, Lech Walesa, for his impact on the ending of the Cold War.

"President Reagan was the one that started to destroy the old world order, and we overthrew the old, world order so we can build a better one," said Walesa.

Birthday cake was served – but guests were not required to blow out all 113 candles.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
