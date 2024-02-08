Cutting through the red tape: Ventura County streamlines building permit application process

Ventura County is streamlining its process for new construction, so people wanting to build may be able to get a building permit faster.

The county’s Building and Safety Division has set up a new online system for people to apply for the permits.

Up until now, people actually had to go to the agency’s offices to file the paperwork. County officials say the change will set the stage for quicker review, and reduced processing time.

The agency oversees building permits for all unincorporated areas of the county.