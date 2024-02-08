2024
California Coast News

Cutting through the red tape: Ventura County streamlines building permit application process

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:34 PM PST
Josh Oladle
/
Unsplash

People can now file for permits online, instead of in person.

Ventura County is streamlining its process for new construction, so people wanting to build may be able to get a building permit faster.

The county’s Building and Safety Division has set up a new online system for people to apply for the permits.

Up until now, people actually had to go to the agency’s offices to file the paperwork. County officials say the change will set the stage for quicker review, and reduced processing time.

The agency oversees building permits for all unincorporated areas of the county.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
