Maybe this time? Weather delayed rocket launch from Central Coast rescheduled

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 7, 2024 at 5:53 PM PST
The view of the Central and South Coasts from a SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
The view back at the Central and South Coasts from a SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday.

SpaceX rocket has payload of 22 communications satellites.

After a number of weather delays, SpaceX is hoping to launch more than 20 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast Thursday afternoon.

The Falcon 9 rocket is now set to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:56 p.m. There’s a nearly four long launch window available.

The reusable first stage booster will land on an offshore barge, so there won’t be any sonic booms in the region. But, if the skies are clear, it should be visible throughout the region.

The rocket is carrying 22 Starlink communications satellites, adding to a global network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
