Maybe this time? Weather delayed rocket launch from Central Coast rescheduled

After a number of weather delays, SpaceX is hoping to launch more than 20 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast Thursday afternoon.

The Falcon 9 rocket is now set to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:56 p.m. There’s a nearly four long launch window available.

The reusable first stage booster will land on an offshore barge, so there won’t be any sonic booms in the region. But, if the skies are clear, it should be visible throughout the region.

The rocket is carrying 22 Starlink communications satellites, adding to a global network providing internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.