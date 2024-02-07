Man accused of sexually assaulting three people in Santa Barbara County: He enters not guilty pleas

Authorities say they are looking for more possible victim of a Santa Barbara County man accused of sexually assaulting three people.

Prosecutors say William Trautwein is facing 15 charges related to a string of attacks.

He was arrested following a more than year long investigation. Detectives believe he used social media to find his victims.

Trautwein entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges. He’s being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail without the possibility of bail.