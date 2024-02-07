2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man accused of sexually assaulting three people in Santa Barbara County: He enters not guilty pleas

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:05 PM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Detectives think he used social media to find victims. He's being held without the possibility of bail.

Authorities say they are looking for more possible victim of a Santa Barbara County man accused of sexually assaulting three people.

Prosecutors say William Trautwein is facing 15 charges related to a string of attacks.

He was arrested following a more than year long investigation. Detectives believe he used social media to find his victims.

Trautwein entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges. He’s being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail without the possibility of bail.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssexual assault
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco