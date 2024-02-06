One hurt when explosion, fire rocks Central Coast apartment complex

One person was hurt and several others have been displaced by an explosion, and early morning apartment complex fire on the Central Coast.

Lompoc firefighters were called to the 800 block of North G Street at around 2 a.m. yesterday by reports of a blast. When they reached the scene, they found smoke coming from an apartment and several people standing outside.

The fire was knocked down in just a few minutes, with the blaze contained to one unit. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation.

