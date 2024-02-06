2024 opens with massive video game layoffs after Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition 

More than 6,000 workers across the game industry have already lost their jobs in January alone, continuing a dismal labor trend from 2023. The industry earns hundreds of billions of dollars each year but remains perilous for the people who make them.

We discuss the layoffs and how they’ve especially impacted the once-mighty Blizzard Entertainment with Jason Schreier of Bloomberg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.