The thousand year storm: Parts of the Tri-Counties get more than 3" of rain in less than an hour

It was a huge storm in December of 2023 which dumped more than three inches of rain in an HOUR on some parts of Ventura County, causing more than $50 million dollars in damage to homes, and public facilities.

The storm hit in the middle of the night. This is a sampling of our more than dozen live reports during the morning community, as we started to learn about the extent of the disaster. There’s also a short story which ran during the afternoon newscasts. While live coverage like this is unconventional for an NPR station, we believe it is important for the community. We are the only station in the two counties we serve which does live, on scene field reporting of breaking news.