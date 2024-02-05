2024
The thousand year storm: Parts of the Tri-Counties get more than 3" of rain in less than an hour

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:36 PM PST
Some of the Highway 101 flooding from the December storm
Caltrans District 5
Some of the Highway 101 flooding from the December storm

Major flooding issues in Ventura County.

It was a huge storm in December of 2023 which dumped more than three inches of rain in an HOUR on some parts of Ventura County, causing more than $50 million dollars in damage to homes, and public facilities.

The storm hit in the middle of the night. This is a sampling of our more than dozen live reports during the morning community, as we started to learn about the extent of the disaster. There’s also a short story which ran during the afternoon newscasts. While live coverage like this is unconventional for an NPR station, we believe it is important for the community. We are the only station in the two counties we serve which does live, on scene field reporting of breaking news.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
