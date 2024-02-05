The storm threat has eased for the Tri-Counties, but rain and even thunderstorms are still likely

The main focus of the big storm which hit the Tri-Counties has moved south, to Los Angeles County, but we could still get more than an inch of additional rain.

The center of the powerful storm has shifted south, but scattered showers and even thunderstorms are expected to continue until at least Tuesday, and possibly even into Thursday.

The Central and South Coasts escaped without major damage. There were a number of streets which were flooded, landslides on some mountain roads, and a lot of trees downed.

Rainfall totals as of Monday afternoon top 6” in parts of the region. In Ventura County, Oxnard had 2” of rain, Ojai 3.7” and Westlake Village 6”. Santa Barbara County recorded 6.2” of rain on Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito, and 4.2” of rain in Solvang. Totals were smaller in San Luis Obispo County. Pismo Beach had 1.8” of rain.

Again, the on and off rain will continue. Thunderstorms could be the biggest concern, with the potential for flash flooding and even tornadoes.