Missing Ventura County Jail inmate spotted, arrested

A minimum security jail inmate who walked away from a Ventura County jail facility is back behind bars.

Officials say Jonathan Alfaro disappeared from the county’s Pre-Trial Detention facility January 25. He was in jail for a non-violent crime, and was assigned to work in the kitchen. The 30-year-old man was last seen on a loading dock.

An intensive search of the area failed to find Alfaro. But, investigators received a number of times he had been seen in the county.

On Monday, Oxnard Police received a tip he was in the city. Officers spotted him on South A Street. He was arrested without incident.