Missing Ventura County Jail inmate spotted, arrested

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:23 PM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Man disappeared January 25th from the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura.

A minimum security jail inmate who walked away from a Ventura County jail facility is back behind bars.

Officials say Jonathan Alfaro disappeared from the county’s Pre-Trial Detention facility January 25. He was in jail for a non-violent crime, and was assigned to work in the kitchen. The 30-year-old man was last seen on a loading dock.

An intensive search of the area failed to find Alfaro. But, investigators received a number of times he had been seen in the county.

On Monday, Oxnard Police received a tip he was in the city. Officers spotted him on South A Street. He was arrested without incident.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
