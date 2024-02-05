Longtime South Coast zoo leader to retire
Rick Block stepping down as Santa Barbara Zoo President and CEO. He led a number of Zoo renovation and expansion projects.
The longtime head of the Santa Barbara Zoo, who led a number of renovation and expansion projects, has announced he's going to retire.
Rich Block has been the Santa Barbara Zoo's President and CEO for more than a quarter of a century.
Under his tenure, the Zoo was accredited to work with rare California Condors, developed an Australian outback visitor area, and created a new visitor's pavilion area.
A search is underway for a successor. He's planning to step down in January 2025.