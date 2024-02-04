2024
California Coast News

The latest timing on the huge storm hitting the Tri-Counties: Sunday/Monday going to be the big days

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 4, 2024 at 12:13 AM PST

Santa Barbara, Ventura areas still expected to get some of the highest rainfall totals.

The massive storm hitting the Tri-Counties is expected to drop most of its rain Sunday and Monday.

The latest update is still calling for 3-6 inches of rain on tghe coast and inland, and 6-12" in the mountains. There's also the potential for thunderstorms which could create tornadoes and waterspouts.

There is a Flash Flood Warning for the region.

Southern Santa Barbara County, and Western Ventura County are considered to be especailly at high risk of flash flooding Sunday and Monday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
