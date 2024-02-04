The latest timing on the huge storm hitting the Tri-Counties: Sunday/Monday going to be the big days
Santa Barbara, Ventura areas still expected to get some of the highest rainfall totals.
The massive storm hitting the Tri-Counties is expected to drop most of its rain Sunday and Monday.
The latest update is still calling for 3-6 inches of rain on tghe coast and inland, and 6-12" in the mountains. There's also the potential for thunderstorms which could create tornadoes and waterspouts.
There is a Flash Flood Warning for the region.
Southern Santa Barbara County, and Western Ventura County are considered to be especailly at high risk of flash flooding Sunday and Monday.