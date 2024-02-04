Forecasters say focus of major storm shifts south, but Tri-Counties could still get 4-8" of rain

Meteorolgists now say there's been a dramatic shift in the massive storm hitting the Tri-Counties. They've upped the potential rainfall totals, but at the same time project the heaviest rain, and longest rain duration will be south of the region, focused on Los Angeles County.

The latest timing shows peak rainfall for Southern Santa Barbara County until 6 p.m. Sunday, and Ventura County until midnight Sunday. But, the storm could bring rain to the region into Tuesday.

The updated rainfall totals include 4-8" of rain for coastal and inland areas on the South Coast and 8-14" in the mountains. The Central Coast will see much lower totals, with 2-4" on the coast, and inland, and 4-8" in the mountains.

While there could be locally intense rain at times, the bigger concern is overall rainfall totals, with rain possible occurring for 18-24 hours. National Weather Service meteorologists call it a dangerous system posing major risk to life and property.

Some projected storm totals from the Weather Service include 5" of rain in Santa Barbara, 4" in Oxnard, 5.7" in Westlake Village, 2.9" in Santa Maria and 3.4" in San Luis Obipso.

