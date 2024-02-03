2024
Storm prompts school closures on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 3, 2024 at 12:24 PM PST
Kimberly Farmer

Santa Maria area high schools being closed due to storm.

The storm hitting the Tri-Counties prompted a Central Coast school district to announce it will be closed on Monday.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has cancelled all classes and activities at its campuses. It's district office will be closed as well.

District officials say they took the action as a precaution after Santa Barbara County public safety officials said the storm had the potential to cause dangerous flooding.

District officials say schools will reopen on Tuesday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
