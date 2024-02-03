Storm prompts school closures on Central Coast
Santa Maria area high schools being closed due to storm.
The storm hitting the Tri-Counties prompted a Central Coast school district to announce it will be closed on Monday.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has cancelled all classes and activities at its campuses. It's district office will be closed as well.
District officials say they took the action as a precaution after Santa Barbara County public safety officials said the storm had the potential to cause dangerous flooding.
District officials say schools will reopen on Tuesday.