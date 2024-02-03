Prepare to stay home Sunday and Monday: That's what public safety officials say about the big storm

We will get heavy rain, and potential life threatening flash flooding. That's what public safety officials are saying about the storm hitting the Tri-Counties.

A low pressure system coupled with an atmospheric river are linking to bring a predicted 3-6 inches of rain along the coast, and 6-12 inches for our mountain areas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say we can expected the most significant rain Sunday morning to Monday morning.

The issue isn't expected to be intense rainfall during a short period of time. The experts say we could get sustained rainfall for 24 hours, or longer. There could be thunderstorms with more locally intense rainfall.

Officials say with the potential for creek and street flooding even in urban areas, you should try to stay home Sunday and Monday if possible.