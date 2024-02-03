2024
Prepare to stay home Sunday and Monday: That's what public safety officials say about the big storm

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 3, 2024 at 2:51 PM PST

Santa Barbara County officials say it could drop more rain than the destructive January, 2023 storm.

We will get heavy rain, and potential life threatening flash flooding. That's what public safety officials are saying about the storm hitting the Tri-Counties.

A low pressure system coupled with an atmospheric river are linking to bring a predicted 3-6 inches of rain along the coast, and 6-12 inches for our mountain areas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say we can expected the most significant rain Sunday morning to Monday morning.

The issue isn't expected to be intense rainfall during a short period of time. The experts say we could get sustained rainfall for 24 hours, or longer. There could be thunderstorms with more locally intense rainfall.

Officials say with the potential for creek and street flooding even in urban areas, you should try to stay home Sunday and Monday if possible.
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsstorm preparedness
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco