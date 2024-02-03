Evacuation Warnings, Advisories issued for some parts of Tri-Counties because of latest storm

The major storm hitting the Tri-Counties has prompted some evacuation warnings, and advisories because of the threat of flooding and mud flows.

In Ventura County, there's an evacuation order for the Matilija Canyon/North Fork/Camino Cielo area. That's an area where there have been flooding issues with evacuations, and even helicopter rescues in the past.

There are warnings for the Creek Road/Old Creek Road areas near Ojai, as well as for the Foster Park area.

And. an advisory has been issued for the La Conchita area. That's where a 2005 landside which occurred during heavy rainfall killed 10 people, and destroyed or damaged more than 30 homes.

Ventura County and the American Red Cross have already set up an evacuation center at the Ventura College gym.

In Santa Barbara County, warnings have been issued for people who live near the Thomas, Cave, and Alisal burn areas.

There are also warnings for properties near Sycamore Creek from Stanwood Drive down to Ninos Drive in Santa Barbara.