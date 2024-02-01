One storm down, one (the big one!) yet to come for the Tri-Counties

The first of two storms to hit the Tri-Counties did almost exactly what was expected, dropping one to two inches of rain over most of the region and even more in the mountains.

The rotation of a low pressure system in the Pacific slung moisture our way from the west to the east.

In Santa Barbara County, Goleta recorded 4” of rain, Santa Barbara 2.8”, San Marcos Pass 5.2”, and Lompoc 1.6”. In Ventura County, Ventura got drenched with 3.4” of rain, Oxnard had 1.7”, Santa Paula 2.5” and Thousand Oaks 2.1”. San Luis Obispo County got off light, with San Luis Obispo receiving 1.6” of rain, Pismo Beach an inch, and Nipomo .23"

As for what’s being billed as the big storm, it’s expected to arrive late Saturday, with the heaviest rain Sunday into Monday. But, meteorologists say they still aren’t sure about the exact timing and path of the storm. Totals could be double that of the first storm, with 3-5” of rain on the coast and inland, and up to 10” in the mountains.

The bottom line is to be ready for a very soggy start to the new week, with a tough Monday commute.