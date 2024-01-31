It's going to be soggy! Two storms are headed to the Tri-Counties, with the largest arriving Sunday

A major storm is headed to the Tri-Counties right now, but meteorologists say it’s just an opening act for what they think will be the strongest storm of the season.

The first storm will arrive in the Tri-Counties Wednesday night. It’s expected to bring 1-3” of rain to the coast, and inland areas, and up to 5” in the mountains.

It’s a fast-moving storm with the heaviest rainfall coming overnight Wednesday into Thursday. It’s expected to be focused on San Luis Obispo County from around 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Santa Barbara County from midnight to 6 a.m., and Ventura County 3 to 9 a.m.

National Weather Service

After a break Friday and Saturday, the second storm is expected late Sunday. The exact timing is still a little fuzzy. But, it could mean 3-5” of rain on the coast and inland, and 5-10 inches in the mountains.

It’s a slower moving storm, and could stick around until mid-week.

The bottom line is be ready for a very wet few days.

