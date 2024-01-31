How media layoffs impact coverage of Latino communities

The Los Angeles Times had the biggest newsroom in the country west of Washington D.C. But it just cut more than 20% of its staff, disproportionately impacting journalists of color.

We discuss how that’s imperiling coverage of Latino communities in a crucial election year with Yvette Cabrera of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.