2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

A proposal which some say will reduce power bills for lower-income customers has hit some controversy

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:30 AM PST
A proposal which some say will reduce power bills for lower-income customers has hit some controversy
Matthew Henry
/
Unsplash
A proposal which some say will reduce power bills for lower-income customers has hit some controversy

California has some of the highest electricity rates in the country.

The idea is that a fixed-charge will cover costs like maintenance and wildfire prevention, which don’t vary according to usage – and this charge would be lower for lower income households.

"What they were talking about is various different income levels would be charged a different flat rate on their utility fees," explains Democratic Assembly Member Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks. She’s called for more transparency on the plans and warned it could take the focus away from energy conservation.

"I think it would be a very difficult task and very expensive task to figure out everybody's salary and their changes in salary year over year. My thoughts are that it is extremely difficult to implement, and it's the flat fee is set to high that it really discourages conservation," said Irwin.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday