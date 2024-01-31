A proposal which some say will reduce power bills for lower-income customers has hit some controversy

The idea is that a fixed-charge will cover costs like maintenance and wildfire prevention, which don’t vary according to usage – and this charge would be lower for lower income households.

"What they were talking about is various different income levels would be charged a different flat rate on their utility fees," explains Democratic Assembly Member Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks. She’s called for more transparency on the plans and warned it could take the focus away from energy conservation.

"I think it would be a very difficult task and very expensive task to figure out everybody's salary and their changes in salary year over year. My thoughts are that it is extremely difficult to implement, and it's the flat fee is set to high that it really discourages conservation," said Irwin.