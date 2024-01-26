Opening arguments begin in the murder trial of Rebecca Grossman

The Prosecution set out their case against Rebecca Grossman, who arrived in court looking demure in a floral skirt and glasses, on Friday morning.

They accuse the 60-year-old of hitting and killing Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 11 and 8 at the time, while they were using a marked crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village, with their mother Nancy and younger brother Zachary in 2020.

Ryan Gould, who is prosecuting for the People, told the jury that Grossman was racing with her boyfriend Scott Erickson, a former baseball player, after they met for a drink at Julio's in Westlake Village. They accuse Grossman of speeding at over 80 mph, hitting the boys and only stopping when her car airbags deployed and the car was disabled.

Grossman’s defense, Tony Buzbee, told the jury that it was Scott Erickson’s car which hit the boys, and criticized the investigation as “terrible”.

Grossman is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges. The case at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys is expected to take 6 weeks.