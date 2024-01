Former President Donald Trump beat former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary by 11 percentage points, but she still won 43% of the vote and is vowing to continue the race.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with University of New Hampshire political science professor Dante Scala.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.