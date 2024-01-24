2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Police say they've caught a serial burglar who targeted downtown Santa Barbara businesses

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:41 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives say they've linked him to five December burglaries.

Police say they’ve arrested a serial burglar in the Tri-Counties.

 

Detectives believe that Porfirio Mendez was responsible for the burglaries of five businesses in downtown Santa Barbara during the month of December.

 

After he was identified as a suspect, officers spotted the 45-year-old Santa Barbara man walking down a Santa Barbara street. He fled on foot, but was later arrested without incident at a nearby apartment complex.

 

In addition to being a suspect in the five December burglaries, the 45-year-old man was out on bail in connection with charges from a string of other burglaries.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscommercial burglaryburglary spree
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco