Police say they've caught a serial burglar who targeted downtown Santa Barbara businesses

Police say they’ve arrested a serial burglar in the Tri-Counties.

Detectives believe that Porfirio Mendez was responsible for the burglaries of five businesses in downtown Santa Barbara during the month of December.

After he was identified as a suspect, officers spotted the 45-year-old Santa Barbara man walking down a Santa Barbara street. He fled on foot, but was later arrested without incident at a nearby apartment complex.

In addition to being a suspect in the five December burglaries, the 45-year-old man was out on bail in connection with charges from a string of other burglaries.