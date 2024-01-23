Maybe you saw it? A Central Coast rocket launch delayed multiple times by weather finally happens

It's finally off! A rocket launch originally planned for the Central Coast last week, and then delayed multiple times due to weather issues, has finally occurred.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Santa Barbara County's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:35 Tuesday afternoon. With mostly clear skies, the launch was visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties.

The rocket carried 22 communications satellites into orbit.

The reusable first-stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.