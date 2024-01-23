Free dental work for children is being offered at a one day clinic in Santa Barbara County

Children between 1 and 12 years old are being offered free dental work including exams and cleaning at the one-day free clinic at the Santa Ynez Reservation.

"February is Children's Dental Health Month, so we like to participate. Then we just like to be able to see anyone who wouldn't be able to get the care otherwise. So we don't discriminate whether they have insurance or not. We will see them," explained Marissa Heinbaugh, the Dental Supervisor at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health clinic.

She says at the event last year nearly $6000 of dental services were provided to 23 children at no cost to their families.

"So we're just really hoping to blow those numbers out of the water and see even more kids," she added.

Pre-registration is required to participate and openings are limited. If you are interested in your child participating in the Give Kids A Smile event, please call the SYTHC at 805-688-7070 to register.