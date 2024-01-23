2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Free dental work for children is being offered at a one day clinic in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:42 PM PST
Free dental work for children is being offered at a one day clinic at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic on Tuesday February 13
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Free dental work for children is being offered at a one day clinic at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic on Tuesday February 13

Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is holding the event for the 4th year on February 13.

Children between 1 and 12 years old are being offered free dental work including exams and cleaning at the one-day free clinic at the Santa Ynez Reservation.

"February is Children's Dental Health Month, so we like to participate. Then we just like to be able to see anyone who wouldn't be able to get the care otherwise. So we don't discriminate whether they have insurance or not. We will see them," explained Marissa Heinbaugh, the Dental Supervisor at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health clinic.

She says at the event last year nearly $6000 of dental services were provided to 23 children at no cost to their families.

"So we're just really hoping to blow those numbers out of the water and see even more kids," she added.

Pre-registration is required to participate and openings are limited. If you are interested in your child participating in the Give Kids A Smile event, please call the SYTHC at 805-688-7070 to register.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday