Ventura County man gets long prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend, attacking her mother

It was an emotional court hearing as a Ventura County man who stabbed his girlfriend to death, and seriously injured her mother was sentenced.

Euren Balbuna received a 33 years to life sentence for the brutal attacks.

It happened in February of 2020, inside the couple's Simi Valley apartment. They were in the middle in a heated argument when the woman's mother arrived. Prosecutors say when the Zaire Patino-Trejo tried to leave with her mother, Balbuna grabbed a kitchen knife. They say he slashed the mother in the head, and the stabbed Patino-Trejo more than 30 times. She died at the scene.

A jury convicted Balbuna of first degree murder, battery, and assault with a deadly weapon.