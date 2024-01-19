2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County man gets long prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend, attacking her mother

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:53 PM PST
Euren Balbuena of Simi Valley was sentenced to 33 years to life in prison for murdering his girlfrend, and seriously injuring her mother.
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Euren Balbuena of Simi Valley (left) was sentenced to 33 years to life in prison for murdering his girlfrend, and seriously injuring her mother.

Prosecutors say Euren Balbuena stabbed his girfriend more than 30 times.

It was an emotional court hearing as a Ventura County man who stabbed his girlfriend to death, and seriously injured her mother was sentenced.

Euren Balbuna received a 33 years to life sentence for the brutal attacks.

It happened in February of 2020, inside the couple's Simi Valley apartment. They were in the middle in a heated argument when the woman's mother arrived. Prosecutors say when the Zaire Patino-Trejo tried to leave with her mother, Balbuna grabbed a kitchen knife. They say he slashed the mother in the head, and the stabbed Patino-Trejo more than 30 times. She died at the scene.

A jury convicted Balbuna of first degree murder, battery, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Tags
simi valleycal coast newscalifornia coast newssentencing
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco