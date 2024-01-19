Ventura County man gets long prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend, attacking her mother
Prosecutors say Euren Balbuena stabbed his girfriend more than 30 times.
It was an emotional court hearing as a Ventura County man who stabbed his girlfriend to death, and seriously injured her mother was sentenced.
Euren Balbuna received a 33 years to life sentence for the brutal attacks.
It happened in February of 2020, inside the couple's Simi Valley apartment. They were in the middle in a heated argument when the woman's mother arrived. Prosecutors say when the Zaire Patino-Trejo tried to leave with her mother, Balbuna grabbed a kitchen knife. They say he slashed the mother in the head, and the stabbed Patino-Trejo more than 30 times. She died at the scene.
A jury convicted Balbuna of first degree murder, battery, and assault with a deadly weapon.