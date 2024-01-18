Kahhori, Marvel's new animated Mohawk superhero, gets thumbs up from tribal members

Marvel Studios recently unveiled a new Mohawk superhero named Kahhori in its animated series “What If?…” The episode is entirely in the Mohawk language and was produced in cooperation with members of the Mohawk tribe.

Monica Sandreczki of North Country Public Radio attended a screening in Montreal and spoke with some of the Mohawk people who were there and who worked on the episode.

Kahhori. (Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Arihhonni, Tahawennothakie, and Tsiakoseriio David attended the screening of “What If?…” that featured Mohawk superhero Kahhori. (Monica Sandreczki/NCPR)

