Women's rallies and marches planned for the Tri-Counties this weekend
Events set for Ventura and Santa Barbara Saturday.
Reproductive rights. Social equity. Protecting democracy. Those are some of the themes of women’s marches taking place all over the nation this weekend, including some in the Tri-Counties.
In Ventura, a rally will take place at Ventura’s Plaza Park from 10 to noon on Saturday. It will be followed by a march through downtown Ventura at noon.
In Santa Barbara, there will be a rally at De La Guerra Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be followed by a vigil, and march.
Both events will feature a number of educational elements dealing with topics like combatting sexual assault, and how to become involved in community activism.