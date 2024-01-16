2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival to feature 45 world premieres, 77 U.S. premieres

45 world premieres and 77 U.S. premieres will highlight the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Details of what will be the 39th annual film festival were announced Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

The festival will kick off February 7 with the world premiere of Madu, a documentary about a young boy from Nigeria who gets the opportunity to study ballet in London.

During its 11 day run, the Santa Barbara festival will feature special events honoring a number of actors, including Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Junior, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeffrey Wright. There will also be panels with topics ranging from producing and writing to the role of women in the film industry.

The 2024 festival runs February 7 through 17.

