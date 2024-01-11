Help on the way: Ventura County victims of December's big storm may be eligible for federal loans

Ventura County residents and businesses hit by December’s big storm may be eligible for federal aid.

County officials say the federal Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Program may help some people. The SBA notified the county Thursday that it approved the loan program for use in the county.

Homeowners can apply for loans to repair damaged homes. Renters can apply for loans to repair or replace damaged property. The loans can only be used for losses not covered by insurance.

There are also loans available for storm-damaged businesses. Here is a link to information on the loans.

