The population of mountain lions is much lower than previously thought

A wide-ranging study has estimated the total number of mountain lions in our state to be between 3200 and 4500 – thousands fewer than previously thought.

"Maybe there's 3200 to 4500 mountain lions throughout the state. But in the Santa Monica mountains, there are maybe an estimated 12 to 16 adults," said Tiffany Yap, Senior Scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

She says there’s a strong chance they could become extinct without more protections – including wildlife crossings like the new one being constructed over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

"We're really worried about these populations going extinct, and what we can do to help them survive is to improve wildlife connectivity so that they can move more freely and find the resources they need, including unrelated mate," she said.