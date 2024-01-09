2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The population of mountain lions is much lower than previously thought

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 9, 2024 at 6:15 AM PST
There are fewer mountain lions in California than previously thought
Priscilla Du Preez
/
Unsplash
There are fewer mountain lions in California than previously thought

A new study reveals how few are now living in the wild in California.

A wide-ranging study has estimated the total number of mountain lions in our state to be between 3200 and 4500 – thousands fewer than previously thought.

"Maybe there's 3200 to 4500 mountain lions throughout the state. But in the Santa Monica mountains, there are maybe an estimated 12 to 16 adults," said Tiffany Yap, Senior Scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

She says there’s a strong chance they could become extinct without more protections – including wildlife crossings like the new one being constructed over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

"We're really worried about these populations going extinct, and what we can do to help them survive is to improve wildlife connectivity so that they can move more freely and find the resources they need, including unrelated mate," she said.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday