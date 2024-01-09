Liftoff? SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast

It could be up, up and away Tuesday night for some satellites to launch from the Central Coast.

SpaceX is planning a 9:06 p.m. liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force base. The payload includes 22 Starlink satellites, which are part of a growing network of satellites intended to bring internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The launch window is from 9:06 to 11:28 Tuesday night. If that doesn’t work, there’s another window Wednesday night.

People in the Tri-Counties should be able to see the launch, but there won’t be a sonic boom from the reusable first stage booster’s landing. It’s set to land on a barge off the West Coast.

