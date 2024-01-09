2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Liftoff? SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:41 AM PST
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning.

Takeoff set for just after 9 Tuesday night. Launch could be visible thoughout Tri-Counties.

It could be up, up and away Tuesday night for some satellites to launch from the Central Coast.

SpaceX is planning a 9:06 p.m. liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force base. The payload includes 22 Starlink satellites, which are part of a growing network of satellites intended to bring internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

The launch window is from 9:06 to 11:28 Tuesday night. If that doesn’t work, there’s another window Wednesday night.

People in the Tri-Counties should be able to see the launch, but there won’t be a sonic boom from the reusable first stage booster’s landing. It’s set to land on a barge off the West Coast.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco