A free a way to help the environment AND reduce water costs offered to some Central Coast residents

The City of Santa Maria is offering free showerheads for Santa Maria water customers this month.

"The intent is to have people replace older showerheads with more water efficient, low flow showerheads, which will help conserve water, which is a very valuable resource in the Santa Maria Valley," explained the City’s Director of Utilities, Shad Springer.

He says the program is a reminder to residents to make every drop count.

"We have had a great water year to date, and we're a little over average today. But in California, it's feast or famine. So we're always encouraging people to make conservation a way of life," he told KCLU.

"This also is an opportunity. If you use less water, your water bill is less as well. So not only is it conserving a valuable resource, it can also keep some money in your pocket," said Springer.

Qualifying customers can receive up to two new low-flow rated Watersense® showerheads, in exchange for old showerheads, in addition to one water conservation kit per household (while supplies last).

To participate, customers can bring up to two old showerheads to the Utilities Department administration office located at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 East Main Street. Customers must contact the Utilities Department in advance at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270, Monday through Friday.