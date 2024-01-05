2024
A Central Coast non-profit which preserves the history of the area has been burglarized twice

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 5, 2024 at 4:25 PM PST
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum suffered two burglaries in December

The Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum lost thousands of dollars worth of assets.

Not once, but twice in December thieves broke into the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.

"They did steal our cash drawer, so they were able to get probably two months worth of donations," said Shelley Klein from the museum.

Klein told KCLU that over $2000 worth of assets were stolen, including their cash drawer and cameras.

Thieves stole around 2 months worth of donations and other essential items like their camera, laptop and card reader

"They took our camera that we used to take photos of artifacts. They took stamps, batteries, a laptop, a tablet, our card reader - you know, so we could take credit cards," said Klein.

"We were very lucky that they did not damage or actually steal our exhibits," she said.

The museum has stressed that they’re no longer keeping money on site and have increased their security.
