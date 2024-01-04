Legislation designed to tackle the fentanyl crisis in our region has been signed into law

The Disrupt Fentynyl Trafficking Act will increase federal attention on trafficking of the deadly opioid.

"We're having a huge spike in deaths due to fentanyl, and we identify that the way to really start addressing this from a different perspective is to provide more strategic interdiction," said Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara, who co-authored the new law.

He told KCLU, the bi-partisan measure will empower the department of defense in halting trafficking, and stopped the drug reaching the Central and South Coasts.

"It's a bipartisan, bicameral legislation that was made possible because of us being educated by our public health and law enforcement personnel, that this is an epidemic and we need to address it," he said.

“The Central Coast of California has been devastated by the scourge of fentanyl on our streets, with some areas seeing a 700% spike in overdose deaths in recent years. We need an international and all-hands approach to curbing these overdose deaths–and it starts with cutting off the supply before it reaches our communities,” Carbajal said. “I was proud to see the final agreement include our bipartisan measure to declare fentanyl trafficking a national security threat and enhance cooperation with Mexico to crack down on the flow of this deadly drug – and I am proud to see it signed into law."

Of the 168 overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County in 2022, 115 were fentanyl related, compared to 75 in 2021 and 32 in 2019. In Ventura County, fentanyl-related overdose deaths have risen more than 800% in recent years – with 181 deaths in 2022 compared to 22 in 2017. In San Luis Obispo County, overdose deaths involving fentanyl climbed from 9 in 2019 to 74 in 2021.