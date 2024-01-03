New Year, New Fraud warning about QR Codes

As we all tried to be more contactless in the pandemic, the use of convenient QR codes to read menus or pay the check has increased and so too has their fraudulent use, warns the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"QR codes, just like emails, just like text messages, could be sent to you or can be accessed by a customer or person, and they can do not reflect exactly the company or the entity that they claim to represent," explained Investigator Richard Elias from the Major Fraud Division at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Elias said to watch out for stickers placed over genuine QR codes which route victims to fraudulent websites.

"By using the QR code, you can be rerouted to a totally different website and start handing over your information," he said.

“As technology provides customers more options to quickly and easily conduct financial transactions, what sometimes follows right behind are the quick and easy methods criminals use in an attempt to steal from those very customers,” said Elias.

If you have been a victim of QR code fraud, or suspect QR code fraud is taking place, please report the matter to your local law enforcement agency and immediately report any suspected financial fraud to your bank or credit card company.